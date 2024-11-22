EXPLOSIVE: Biden Advisor Caught on Camera: We’ll Make Israel Face Consequences in Second Term

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
21May2024
Source: https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/israel-news/2284802/explosive-biden-advisor-caught-on-camera-well-make-israel-face-consequences-in-second-term.html
An explosive undercover sting video of a White House National Security Council advisor validates the deepest fears of Jews and other pro-Israel Americans: Joe Biden will throw the Jewish State under the bus in a second term – if he wins reelection.
The video purports to show Sterlin Waters, a policy advisor to the NSC saying that Biden cannot be as forcefully anti-Israel as he wants to be because of political considerations, specifically that he wants to win reelection.
“We can help you [Israel] in the way that we can, but you’re not going to continue to lie, and bomb, and kill all these kids without facing serious consequences. But that’s a second term decision,” Waters is seen and heard saying.
“If Biden won again he could be much more forthright about saying ‘no’ [to Israel],” he added.
Making things even more shocking, Waters works under the deputy national security adviser, who just so happens to an Orthodox Jewish woman – Chani “Anne” Neuberger. A Bais Yaakov graduate, Neuberger quickly rose through the government’s ranks to become the deputy national security advisor, with a specific focus on global and domestic cybersecurity issues.