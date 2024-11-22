BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXPLOSIVE: Biden Advisor Caught on Camera: We’ll Make Israel Face Consequences in Second Term
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
917 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
196 views • 6 months ago

21May2024 theyeshivaworld.com

Source: https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/israel-news/2284802/explosive-biden-advisor-caught-on-camera-well-make-israel-face-consequences-in-second-term.html

An explosive undercover sting video of a White House National Security Council advisor validates the deepest fears of Jews and other pro-Israel Americans: Joe Biden will throw the Jewish State under the bus in a second term – if he wins reelection.

The video purports to show Sterlin Waters, a policy advisor to the NSC saying that Biden cannot be as forcefully anti-Israel as he wants to be because of political considerations, specifically that he wants to win reelection.

“We can help you [Israel] in the way that we can, but you’re not going to continue to lie, and bomb, and kill all these kids without facing serious consequences. But that’s a second term decision,” Waters is seen and heard saying.

“If Biden won again he could be much more forthright about saying ‘no’ [to Israel],” he added.

Making things even more shocking, Waters works under the deputy national security adviser, who just so happens to an Orthodox Jewish woman – Chani “Anne” Neuberger. A Bais Yaakov graduate, Neuberger quickly rose through the government’s ranks to become the deputy national security advisor, with a specific focus on global and domestic cybersecurity issues.

Keywords
electiondemocratisraelbidengazaharris
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy