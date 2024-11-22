EXPLOSIVE: Biden Advisor Caught on Camera: We’ll Make Israel Face Consequences in Second Term

21May2024 theyeshivaworld.com

Source: https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/israel-news/2284802/explosive-biden-advisor-caught-on-camera-well-make-israel-face-consequences-in-second-term.html



An explosive undercover sting video of a White House National Security Council advisor validates the deepest fears of Jews and other pro-Israel Americans: Joe Biden will throw the Jewish State under the bus in a second term – if he wins reelection.

The video purports to show Sterlin Waters, a policy advisor to the NSC saying that Biden cannot be as forcefully anti-Israel as he wants to be because of political considerations, specifically that he wants to win reelection.

“We can help you [Israel] in the way that we can, but you’re not going to continue to lie, and bomb, and kill all these kids without facing serious consequences. But that’s a second term decision,” Waters is seen and heard saying.

“If Biden won again he could be much more forthright about saying ‘no’ [to Israel],” he added.

Making things even more shocking, Waters works under the deputy national security adviser, who just so happens to an Orthodox Jewish woman – Chani “Anne” Neuberger. A Bais Yaakov graduate, Neuberger quickly rose through the government’s ranks to become the deputy national security advisor, with a specific focus on global and domestic cybersecurity issues.