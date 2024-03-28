Promise of Nuclear Energy Stymied by Propaganda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Forty-five years ago today, Americans were fixated on a news story of a nuclear accident at Three Mile Island. Despite not a single person suffering “adverse effects” — not to mention dying — the media used sensational coverage to contribute to the misconceptions and irrational fear about one of the most efficient, effective, and safest sources of clean energy.
Also in this episode:
@ 11:30 | Damning internal files have been leaked about the association (WPATH) that provides standards for transgender-related procedures and protocol.
@ 22:18 | Satanists are suing a Memphis school district for making it difficult to have an After School Satan Club.
@ 33:08 | John Birch Society research manager Christian Gomez discusses good news on the Con-Con front.
Read “Three Mile Island Revisited.” https://thenewamerican.com/print/three-mile-island-revisited/_pdf/
Watch “U.S. Needs to Ratchet Up Natural Gas, Oil, and Nuclear Energy Sectors: Frank Lasee.” https://thenewamerican.com/video/u-s-needs-to-ratchet-up-natural-gas-oil-and-nuclear-energy-sectors-frank-lasee/
CLICK HERE to take action with the JBS’s “Support Rescinding New Hampshire’s Con-Con Applications” legislative alert. https://jbs.org/alert/rescind-new-hampshires-con-con-applications/