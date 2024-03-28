BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Promise of Nuclear Energy Stymied by Propaganda
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 03/28/2024

Forty-five years ago today, Americans were fixated on a news story of a nuclear accident at Three Mile Island. Despite not a single person suffering “adverse effects” — not to mention dying — the media used sensational coverage to contribute to the misconceptions and irrational fear about one of the most efficient, effective, and safest sources of clean energy.


Also in this episode:


@ 11:30 | Damning internal files have been leaked about the association (WPATH) that provides standards for transgender-related procedures and protocol.


@ 22:18 | Satanists are suing a Memphis school district for making it difficult to have an After School Satan Club.


@ 33:08 | John Birch Society research manager Christian Gomez discusses good news on the Con-Con front.


RELATED


Read “Three Mile Island Revisited.” https://thenewamerican.com/print/three-mile-island-revisited/_pdf/


Watch “U.S. Needs to Ratchet Up Natural Gas, Oil, and Nuclear Energy Sectors: Frank Lasee.” https://thenewamerican.com/video/u-s-needs-to-ratchet-up-natural-gas-oil-and-nuclear-energy-sectors-frank-lasee/


CLICK HERE to take action with the JBS’s “Support Rescinding New Hampshire’s Con-Con Applications” legislative alert. https://jbs.org/alert/rescind-new-hampshires-con-con-applications/

Keywords
propagandapowernuclearsatan club
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy