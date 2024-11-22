BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
No Other Name but Jesus: Acts 4:12:
Heavenly Glory
Heavenly Glory
18 views • 6 months ago

We must contend for the faith once delivered to the Saints.  

[Jde 1:3 KJV] 3 Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort [you] that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints. 

[1Ti 2:3-6 KJV] 3 For this [is] good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; 4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. 5 For [there is] one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; 6 Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.

jesus is godgrace of godanother jesusangels of lightanother gospel
