RT News July 1, 2024 9AM GMT

July 1, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Paris burns as the National Rally party takes the lead in the French legislative elections. With President Macron’s defeat on the cards, the nation’s Prime Minister issues a stark warning. South Africa’s president names a new coalition cabinet, with the opposition making its debut in the new government after weeks of political wrangling. Ukraine is told by the IMF to crack down on its rampant corruption as the financial institution releases another tranche of aid to Kiev from its bailout package.