© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Distributing Aid To Displaced Families Children & 2 Families Open Food Aid Boxes
Mera and Yazan Tube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2bDUEgkbFw
وزعت هدايا ملابس العيد علي النازحين في الخيم❤️فرحتهم بالعيد
Gifts of Eid clothes were distributed to the displaced people in the tents, making them happy about Eid
بنت غزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pv_9TmV1COU
Well, I received a variety of food packages from Saudi Arabia
Abu hamza
عائلة ابو حمزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdmLDW-pnJQ
SanabelTurkiye
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaHnpdJVO90
Al Safa and Al Marwa Association
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzyp25etQ_g