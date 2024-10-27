© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You will own nothing and be happy. Remember the Bible/scriptures is the devil's playbook in how he is worshipped as God. In Christ we own nothing and are happy as out treasures are stored up in heaven. The Transhumans will own nothing and be happy; there treasures will be stored in the heavens of the METAVERSE where they will be controlled by the devil using AI.