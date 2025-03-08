BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sermon On the Mount - Part 10 - Jesus teaches about "Giving to the Needy"
Point Of View
Point Of View
14 views • 6 months ago

Matthew 6:1-4 NLT

"Watch out! Don't do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven. [2] When you give to someone in need, don't do as the hypocrites do-blowing trumpets in the synagogues and streets to call attention to their acts of charity! I tell you the truth, they have received all the reward they will ever get. [3] But when you give to someone in need, don't let your left hand know what your right hand is doing. [4] Give your gifts in private, and your Father, who sees everything, will reward you.

holy spiritholy biblegod the fatherjesus the son
