BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lukashenko criticized Trump’s recent ultimatum to Russia, saying his approach lacks the caution & seriousness needed for real diplomacy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 1 month ago

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko criticized Donald Trump’s recent ultimatum to Russia, saying his approach lacks the caution and seriousness needed for real diplomacy.

“If he wants peace, he must get involved carefully, thoroughly. That’s not how politics is done,” Lukashenko said.

Adding:

Ukraine aims to end the war in 2025, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga in an interview with Finnish broadcaster Yle.

To make that happen, Sibiga is calling on Donald Trump to impose “crippling” sanctions on Russia—measures that would prevent Moscow from “fueling its war machine” and doing business with third countries. He singled out India and China for continuing to buy Russian oil.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy