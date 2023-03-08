BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Heather Lapollo: the clients will ask the law firm not to look too closely at what we would normally look at for due diligence in the merger, any documents that had to do with China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/08/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2asxn4d43a

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Sykvia interviews corporate lawyer Heather Lapollo (GETTR: @Heatherunderground): In more than one case, the clients, for some reason, will ask the law firm not to look too closely at what we would normally look at for due diligence in the merger, any documents that had to do with China, in particular pharmaceutical cases, that kind of thing. So I guess it's just another way that American companies wittingly or unwittingly get involved in forwarding the CCP’s agenda.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 Sylvia战友采访纽约律师希瑟·拉波罗(GETTR: @Heatherunderground)：我们办理了多个案例，在公司合并的尽职调查过程中，客户会要求律所对与涉及中共国的文件只走走过场，而这些文件本应被仔细审查。这种情况在制药公司一类的合并案中尤其突出。我认为，这是美国公司有意无意地助推中共计划的另一种方式。


Keywords
