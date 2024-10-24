Hezbollah shot down an Israeli Hermes-450 UCAV on October 22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️| WATCH: Hezbollah published footage of the operation that shot down an Israeli Hermes-450 UCAV on October 22.
Israel also admitted they lost this drone on Lebanese soil.
Note: Interesting is the Air Defense that was used to shoot down this drone. It’s different to the usual Iranian 358-SAM Hezbollah usually uses, the wings look different.
Source @Fotros Resistance
