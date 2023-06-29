CHP Talks: Bill Whatcott—Accused of Hate for Defending Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 29, 2023: My guest this week is Bill Whatcott. Bill has been called before the courts—including the Supreme Court of Canada—and Human Rights Commissions many times as an advocate for free speech, biblically-based standards for sexual behaviour and for the protection of innocent human life. His most current case—King vs. Whatcott—involves his defence against “hate crime” accusations in regard to his distribution of literature at the 2016 Toronto Pride Parade.
