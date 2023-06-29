CHP Talks: Bill Whatcott—Accused of Hate for Defending Truth

June 29, 2023: My guest this week is Bill Whatcott. Bill has been called before the courts—including the Supreme Court of Canada—and Human Rights Commissions many times as an advocate for free speech, biblically-based standards for sexual behaviour and for the protection of innocent human life. His most current case—King vs. Whatcott—involves his defence against “hate crime” accusations in regard to his distribution of literature at the 2016 Toronto Pride Parade.





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada



CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/