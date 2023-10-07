BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Col Macgregor & Natalie Brunell, The Russian Army has finished it
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
310 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
275 views • 10/07/2023

Col Macgregor & Natalie Brunell, The Russian Army has finished it

https://youtu.be/Q1Z19oVabrQ

Douglas Macgregor Straight Calls - Analysis of breaking news and in-depth discussion of current geopolitical events in the United States of America and the world.

I believe the people in the UK have so much in common. English people do not want a war with Russia our politicians are out of control.

We need massive changes in UK politics and the Col suggests younger people. Then you are up against vetting out those who still have some common sense and that the difficulty because all ages in the UK have been brainwashed in some way. Stop this net zero climate change nonsense and get real with life.

https://youtu.be/K-wv4ennKUQ

Keywords
predictionthe russian armycol macgregor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy