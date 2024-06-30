Possibly My Final Biden Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For months I've been saying Joe Biden would not be the nominee. During that time, I've called on others to focus on Democrats and the UniParty Swamp instead of constantly bashing Biden. Sadly, I've found myself unable to resist hitting Biden myself... until now.
With it looking like he might drop out (if they can get Taco Jill Biden to play ball), this could possibly be the final show I do with Pinocchio Joe as the main topic. Welcome to The JD Rucker Show.