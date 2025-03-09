NFL MVP 100% destroyed by VAXX poison induced CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Terry Bradshaw and Pfizer Educate Boomers About the Risks of Pneumococcal Pneumonia and the Importance of Vaccination
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 12:02am
https://www.pfizerDOTcom/news/announcements/terry-bradshaw-and-pfizer-educate-boomers-about-risks-pneumococcal-pneumonia-and
###
Terry Bradshaw And Pfizer’s Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall On The Importance Of Adult Vaccinations
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=vHqEmwR7sJw
###
TERRY Bradshaw with KnowPneumonia.
Paid Partnership.
Straight Talk From Terry
#Pfizersponsored #ad On set, we do as many takes as we need to get the lines down perfect. Off set, we don’t have that luxury. Pneumococcal pneumonia is a potentially serious disease that could land people in the hospital. Visit nfid.org/pneumo to learn more and talk to a doctor or pharmacist.
https://www.facebookDOTcom/OfficialTerryBradshaw/videos/386468282890329/
###
FOX Sports: NFL
@NFLonFOX
During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future:
9:23 AM · Oct 2, 2022
https://x.com/NFLonFOX/status/1576608740140355584
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/