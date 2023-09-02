BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Peter McCullough: Modern Medicine’s Great Controversy
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
146 views • 09/02/2023

Modern Medicine's Great Controversy by Dr. McCullough, Mises Institute Speech, Medical Freedom Summit, Windham, NH, August 19, 2023. The audience was a prestigious group of intellectuals and business magnates hosted by Joe Matarese in Windham, New Hampshire.


"We are sitting on the biggest misadventure in biological research and government operations worldwide of all time... Those who were suppressing early treatment were in this government narrative. And the Government narrative I am convinced… was intentional. It was intentional to create fear, suffering, hospitalization, and death. Yes, governments intentionally wanted to harm their citizens all over the world, all at once."


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rG38_53SEbU

Keywords
big pharmacorruptioncdcgenocidegovernmenthhsmedicinewhopandemicnihdodanthony faucicovidfrancis collinspeter mccullough
