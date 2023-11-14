Joe Biden suffers another 'embarrassing gaffe' at a Veterans Day service

Sky News host James Macpherson says US President Joe Biden suffered another “embarrassing gaffe”. “This time, appearing to get lost while laying a wreath at a Veterans Day service,” he said. President Biden, after laying a ceremonial wreath, seemed to take several steps in the wrong direction before taking his spot next to Vice President Kamala Harris. “This is just getting sad now,” Mr Macpherson said.







