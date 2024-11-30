A terrorist in Aleppo fighting with a Christmas tree

A terrorist in Aleppo fighting against Christmas tree.

Cynthia... The video just before this one, sorry bloody faces of this attack mentioned from Russian Aerospace Forces, may not post.

The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out several airstrikes on the outskirts of the city of Al Bab in northern Aleppo. Terrorist groups preparing to attack Tell Rifaat were hit.

Statement issued by the General Command of the Syrian Armed Forces:

Armed terrorist organizations continue to spread false news through all their platforms as part of a coordinated media war aimed at influencing the morale of our people and our heroic army. These groups are exploiting the recent developments in the city of Aleppo and the focus of some international and Arab media on broadcasting all news, regardless of its accuracy. These organizations have broadcast a huge amount of false news and rumors targeting several Syrian cities.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces urges our people not to pay attention to those pages or believe the news shared on their false platforms. Our heroic army has been and will remain strong and steadfast in performing its duty to defend the homeland and citizens against all forms of terrorism and its supporters.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces confirms that the operation to repel the terrorist attack is ongoing with success and determination, and a counteroffensive will soon begin to regain all areas and liberate them from the filth of terrorism.

❗️Member of the Syrian Constitutional Committee Mais el-Kridi, in a conversation with RBC, denied reports of an “attempted coup” and armed clashes in Damascus.

"Everything is fine in Damascus, Latakia and other cities. There is nothing like that. I think this is fake news. <...> You know, there are many ways to spread fake news on social networks. There are no signs, everything is fine. We are communicating with the media, all services are doing their job. Everything is under control," she told RBC.

According to Palestinian source Ajyal radio (https://arn.ps/post/288357.html), Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire at talks in Cairo.



The agreement would be for a total of 42 days in total, spread out through two phases. The first phase would involve the return of 4 hostages in exchange for a 12 day ceasefire, and the second phase would be a 30 day ceasefire in exchange for 12 hostages. This would correspond with Egyptian-mediated talks for a permanent end to the fighting.



This is not the first time Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire, a temporary agreement was reached last November and a deal very similar to this one was accepted back in May which would have freed all the Zionist hostages in exchange for a the same 42 day ceasefire, but the Zionists refused that and all other (https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/15/israel-hamas-ceasefire-talks-a-timeline-of-obstruction) efforts so they could continue their long planned genocide of Gaza.



Nothing is confirmed or official yet, but we can only hope for a peaceful outcome in the region.