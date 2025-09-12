BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Turning the Tide 911 Justice in 2025 - Day 1 with Sen. Ron Johnson Richard Gage and More
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1059 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 1 week ago

Turning the Tide 911 Justice in 2025 - Day 1 with Sen. Ron Johnson Richard Gage and More


Redacted

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNHWKqTCACI


Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 — Day 1 with Sen. Ron Johnson, Richard Gage and More


Three days of talks and remembrance marking the 24th anniversary of 9/11, broadcast live and archived on Redacted.


5:00 – 5:05 PM: Clayton Morris, “Live Broadcast Introduction”


5:05 – 5:20 PM: Madhava Setty, MD, “How Do We Turn the Tide?”


5:20 – 5:55 PM: Richard Gage, AIA, “New Evidence: The Explosive Destruction of the 3 WTC Skyscrapers on 9/11”


5:55 – 6:25 PM: Dr. Niels Harrit, “The Chemistry of 9/11: A Coherent Collapse Scenario for the Twin Towers”


6:25 – 7:00 PM: Ted Walter, “Earthshaking Revelations: Toward Incontrovertible Seismic Evidence of Pre-Impact Explosions”


7:00 – 7:30 PM: BREAK


7:30 – 7:45 PM: US Senator Ron Johnson, “Will Legitimate Questions Ever Be Answered?”


7:45 – 8:30 PM: Jonathan Cole, PE, “Premiere of ‘Where the Towers Went: An Evaluation of Judy Wood’s DEW Hypothesis’”


8:30 – 9:00 PM: Dr. Piers Robinson, “Preliminary Evaluation of Flight Simulator Data Concerning the Control of UA175 and AA77”


9:00 – 9:50 PM: Dr. Aaron Good, “The Gray Alliance: How Neoconservatism Took Over the American ‘Deep State’”


9:50 – 10:00 PM: Sandra and Gene Laratonda, “Preview of September 11th Day of Action at the Capitol”

Keywords
911wtctwintowersworldtradecenterforeignpolicywestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarswaronterrormiddleeastwars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy