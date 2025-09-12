Turning the Tide 911 Justice in 2025 - Day 1 with Sen. Ron Johnson Richard Gage and More

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 — Day 1 with Sen. Ron Johnson, Richard Gage and More
Three days of talks and remembrance marking the 24th anniversary of 9/11, broadcast live and archived on Redacted.
5:00 – 5:05 PM: Clayton Morris, “Live Broadcast Introduction”
5:05 – 5:20 PM: Madhava Setty, MD, “How Do We Turn the Tide?”
5:20 – 5:55 PM: Richard Gage, AIA, “New Evidence: The Explosive Destruction of the 3 WTC Skyscrapers on 9/11”
5:55 – 6:25 PM: Dr. Niels Harrit, “The Chemistry of 9/11: A Coherent Collapse Scenario for the Twin Towers”
6:25 – 7:00 PM: Ted Walter, “Earthshaking Revelations: Toward Incontrovertible Seismic Evidence of Pre-Impact Explosions”
7:00 – 7:30 PM: BREAK
7:30 – 7:45 PM: US Senator Ron Johnson, “Will Legitimate Questions Ever Be Answered?”
7:45 – 8:30 PM: Jonathan Cole, PE, “Premiere of ‘Where the Towers Went: An Evaluation of Judy Wood’s DEW Hypothesis’”
8:30 – 9:00 PM: Dr. Piers Robinson, “Preliminary Evaluation of Flight Simulator Data Concerning the Control of UA175 and AA77”
9:00 – 9:50 PM: Dr. Aaron Good, “The Gray Alliance: How Neoconservatism Took Over the American ‘Deep State’”
9:50 – 10:00 PM: Sandra and Gene Laratonda, “Preview of September 11th Day of Action at the Capitol”