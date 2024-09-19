PAGERGATE 📟💥 WAS A MOSSAD OP

BREAKING🚨





Israeli media have reported the terrorist attack on Lebanon was an MOSSAD Operation that involved planting 20 grams of Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) into Motorola pagers in Tel Aviv.





The MOSSAD Operation installed them 5 months ago then sent the devices to Lebanon.





These pager devices were mainly used in hospitals by Doctors, Nurses and Paramedics…🇱🇧🇮🇱





Source: https://x.com/Resist_05/status/1836214537307271588





Thumbnail: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/middle-east/was-israel-behind-pagers-exploding-across-lebanon/articleshow/113435256.cms





THE QUESTION IS...DID THEY DO THE SAME THING TO CELL PHONES❓📱💥