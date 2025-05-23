How to Recognize a True Message from God 05/23/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares many of the message from God to Dumitru Duduman and teaches us how to recognize a true message from the Lord.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
00:00Intro
02:33The Beast Strikes
08:46A Great Bear
11:39Israel & America
15:11Last Three Messages
24:56Stan’s Books