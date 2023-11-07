Quick Update from Paul TOTC N.Z, why no show recently

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
thanks for liking and sharing (and subbing!)
and caring
in a week like 5 views an hour.. so i DO wonder why bother
but I keep saying someone has to do it.. give the facts and truth
and call out the BSers and get hated for it..
As someone thats experiences weirdness as you know
I want the truth and find answers.. so I dont fall into fantasy
as Ive experienced it and know I have debunked some of my
own videos from the start.
take care and stay well.. health is everything.. Paul https://www.youtube.com/shorts/EP-b7djDW_U
yes Ive gone so grey in 3 years :/ what the stress of ufos and haters has done to me