Aloha DEW: Lahaina, Maui Hit by Directed Energy Weapons
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
341 views • 08/14/2023

Lahaina, Maui was hit by DEW – the same as deployed on 9/11 and also in California for the so-called wildfires of Santa Rosa (2017) and Paradise (2018). See the evidence for yourself and make up your own mind.

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles, author of the book Break Your Chains, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble and Odysee/LBRY.

Keywords
nwonew world orderunited nationsdewmauilahainaagenda 21 203015 minutes citiesglobalist crime syndicatedirected energy weapons assault
