No, Lust's NOT a SIN.

COVETOUSNESS IS. In Scripture, epithumeo (ἐπιθυμέω) can be strong desire for food, knowledge, sex, holy things, Godly ambition, and even a description of Jesus' own desire to break bread with His disciples on the night on which He was betrayed. When He said it is adulterous (in the heart) to look on a woman (the word indicates a MARRIED WOMAN) with strong desire, He wasn't condemning the natural desire (which is morally neutral) but the illicit object (another man's wife, or by extension a whore or some other illicit object). Christians have made a terrible mistake by demonizing the male libido as though it were inherently sinful.

Strong's #1937: epithumeo (pronounced ep-ee-thoo-meh'-o)

Usage:

This word is used 16 times:

