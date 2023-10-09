BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 9/10/2023
DFlirt
3 views • 09/10/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week:

First hand accounts of both Prince Andrew and Barak Obama raping children. You decide for yourself. Then we’re talking targeted individuals and some of the ways they get that targeting done. After that we’ll talk about propaganda and how it’s being used. I got some crazy headlines this week followed by a few top stories and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff.


George Soros’ son shifts priorities, resources to focus on defeating MAGA in 2024

https://thepostmillennial.com/george-soros-son-shifts-priorities-resources-to-focus-on-defeating-maga-in-2024


No Soros retreat from Europe

https://www.politico.eu/article/no-soros-retreat-from-europe/


UFOs Are Interdimensional, Explained In FBI Report Same Day Roswell Crash Occurred

https://www.howandwhys.com/ufos-are-interdimensional-and-roswell-crash/


Liberty Safe to get rid of the "backdoor".

https://twitter.com/NotK_US/status/1699653058865885511?s=20

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1699653058865885511.html



⛔️WHO found that masks do not work in 2019:

👇👇

https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/329438/9789241516839-eng.pdf


CDC found that masks do not work in 2020:

👇👇

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article


Cochrane found that masks do not work in 2022:

👇👇

https://www.cochrane.org/CD006207/ARI_do-physical-measures-such-hand-washing-or-wearing-masks-stop-or-slow-down-spread-respiratory-viruses

Keywords
trumpcomedyobamatraffickingdeep statevaccinepropagandademocratmusicnwoconspiracybidenrepublicancovid
