World’s FIRST MAP of ANCIENT AFRICA Should NOT Exist…
123 views • 07/19/2023

Bright Insight


July 18, 2023


Perhaps the only thing more Bizarre than a Massive network of Lakes, Rivers and even a DENSE FOREST the size of Texas in the middle of the Sahara Desert - Along with numerous cities, settlements and even Castles blanketing virtually the entire region of the Sahara…Is the realization that these Lost 600 year-old maps literally annotate these geological features Several thousand years prior to their modern Scientific discovery. How could they have possibly known of the existence of the Green Sahara 5,000 years before us?



I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swkZUgqFJxs

mapcitiesbright insightcastlessahara desertjimmy corsettishould not existworlds firstancient africagreen sahara
