https://gettr.com/post/p2ap52v2794
2023.03.07 The US House has passed the "Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act 2023", but this Act will have zero effect on Xi under today's circumstance. The only effective strategies to deter Xi is to decouple with the CCP, and to make sure he understands that the US will join the war if he attacks Taiwan and he will be ‘decapitated'.
美众议院通过的《台湾冲突遏制法》，对遏制习死皇的野心没有任何作用。习死皇儿时受到的病态影响，使他患上思想的癌症。对付习死皇只有两招管用——脱钩，斩首。