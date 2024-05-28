(fake vaccines & germ theory) ~BLUE PILL VS. RED PILL FAITH~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In todays discussion we will talk about how the vaccine theory & germ theory is a fraud, which by fear some people sold their real immune system to big pharma, & thus became slaves to drug use to cope with the problem. I will also be sharing the latest highwire episode 373.
references:
- 11 doctor in dr who said, that faith is an excuse not to think. (The God Complex - Dr Who 2005 S06E11)
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x70h5fp
- propaganda exposed uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- covid land
https://rumble.com/c/COVIDLAND
- germ theory is a fraud
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/354131199_Germs_Can_Not_Do_Not_Cause_Dis-ease_The_germ_theory_of_disease_causation_is_a_Fraud
- plandemic
https://rumble.com/v2s0gp8-plandemic-3-the-great-awakening-full-unedited-movie.html
- cult of the medics (knights of malta)
https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics
- TTAV - Remady
https://rumble.com/user/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial