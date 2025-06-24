IT'Z GUNNA BE ANUDDAH SHOAH GOYIMZES ₪ ANTISEMITIC WORK PACKET SPARKS OUTRAGE AT SCHOOL 🗞 NR

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ANTISEMITIC WORK PACKET SPARKS OUTRAGE AT SCHOOL
51 views • 2 months ago

#NEWSMAX #BreakingNews #News

A school is under fire for distributing a study guide for the NY State Regents exam that included antisemitic content and characterized Zionism as "extreme nationalism."


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3-AAamdb-o

antisemitismnewsmaxmulti pronged offensiveitz gunna be anuddah shoahschool work packetny state regents exam
