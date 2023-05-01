SHOCKING School board CAUGHT calling parents a ‘HATE CROWD’

Glenn Beck





Apr 30, 2023





If THIS kind of school board atrocity is occurring in Texas school districts, you can bet similar ones are occurring throughout the U.S. — whether blue state OR red. In this clip, Glenn plays audio released from Current Revolt in which Frisco, TX ISD board members — including the school board president Rene Archambault — discuss tactics to delay a vote on transgender and bathroom policies. They also SHOCKINGLY describe concerned parents as a ‘hate group.’ Glenn is joined by another member of the Frisco ISD School Board, Stephanie Elad, who discusses her initial reaction to the audio AND efforts to prevent her radical colleagues from making such decisions without district parents involved…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JNje2OdTJ0