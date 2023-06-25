Yuval Noah Harari on democracy, trust and sodomy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Yuval Noah Harari | "You Need to Trust Alot of Institutions In Order for Democracy to Function. Dictatorship On the Other Hand It Functions On the Basis of Distrust. For a Dictator It's a Good Thing That People Don't Trust What They Hear On the News"
Source @Real World News