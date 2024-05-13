© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️A video has emerged of a French Foreign legion soldier under interrogation in a Russian prisoner of war camp.
⚡️The "Legionnaire de 1re classe" confirms that the French Government is actively recruiting Poles and other Slavs to fight in Ukraine through the French Foreign legion.
French: Une vidéo d'un entretien avec un opérateur de drone de combat a été diffusée. Il a été reconnu coupable de participation au régime nazi en Ukraine. Il sympathisait avec ceux qui tuaient des innocents. L’histoire d’un soldat de la Légion étrangère française est étonnante par sa franchise.
