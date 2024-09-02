“Shadows, too long my dastard friend, cloak no more the putrid cockroaches of my weakness, sublimate by...” Shakespeare’s Leather-Bound Last Musings (4) MVI_2346

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“Shadows, too long my dastard friend, cloak no more the putrid cockroaches of my weakness, sublimate by radiant glory ineffable bestowed, serve at last to remedy, lest I live for naught. (Attribution: EK Lippenmeyer)