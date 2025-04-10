In a multi-day offensive, and most devastating for the Ukrainian side, Russian forces entered Katerinovka, capturing the settlement in a breakthrough of the front line in Donetsk People's Republic, once again ending with the raising of the flag. According to information published on Monday by the Russian Defense Ministry on its official Telegram channel, the Russian Armed Forces raised the Flag of the Russian Federation in Katerinovka on April 7, 2025, after units of the 144th Guards Division advanced in the Lyman direction, driving Ukrainian troops out, thereby capturing Katerinovka. The fortified settlement is located near the border of Luhansk and Kharkov, and is of strategic importance due to its location on a hill. Ukrainian troops had dug more trenches for their fortifications there, but they were finished off now, unable to withstand the fierce Russian fire!

The video shows a thrilling battle in the trenches, where a Russian assault group called the "Armored Infantry" directly descended there, supported by drones, artillery and heavy vehicles. The fire of various Russian weapons, drove the enemy troops out of the positions of residential houses, as well as from the trenches, but then they were eliminated by assault forces, as well as by drones. In short, Russian troops overcame the resistance of Ukrainian troops, and captured the settlement of Katerinovka and the fortified area around it, during active offensive operations. According to additional information by the Military Department, after the offensive of Russian troops, the report also indicates that, on the last day, in the area of operations of the Western Group of Forces, Ukrainian losses amounted to 215 servicemen. Several Ukrainian assets were destroyed, including a tank, eight armored combat vehicles, nine artillery pieces, two electronic warfare stations, four ammunition depots, and two material warehouses, the Defense Ministry added. Finally, two Russian servicemen joyfully showed their flag, marking the victory after completely expelling the Ukrainians from the settlement. A little further to the southwest, Russian troops continue to work along the enemy's logistics routes and forest areas, where Ukrainians have set up shelters, as well as UAV launchers, one of which is covered north of Novy. The Russian Armed Forces have also advanced into the Novy area, and fighters are gaining a foothold on its eastern outskirts, the military reported.

