Nefarious: Decadence

We Just Do It To Ourselves
* Hell doesn’t tempt us with what it wants.
* It tempts us with what we want.
* We need to see things as they are, not how we want them to be or as they once were.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 9 February 2023
https://rumble.com/v28x80s-nordstream-sabotage-us-had-means-motive-and-opportunity-guests-ed-dowd-and-.html