Change Agents | Cartels Operating in America's Forests

IRONCLAD | Cartels Operating in America's Forests (with John Nores) - Change Agents with Andy Stumpf

John Nores is the author of the book Hidden War: How Special Operations Game Wardens Are Reclaiming Wildlands From the Drug Cartels as well as War in the Woods: Combating the Marijuana Cartels on America’s Public Lands. The 2nd edition of Hidden War is out now.





John served as a Game Warden for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for more than 25 years. He helped develop and lead the Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), an elite tactical unit targeting cartel drug operations on California’s public lands and created the agency’s sniper capability. Today, he speaks nationally on domestic public safety and environmental crime threats, teaches tactical preparedness, hosts RecoilTV’s Thin Green Line film series, and co-hosts the Thin Green Line and Warden’s Watch podcasts.





