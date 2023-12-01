🚨 Explosive: DHS Whistleblower alleges the U.S. govt is a major player in global childtrafficking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Redacted | 🚨 Explosive Claim: DHS #whistleblower Aaron Stevenson alleges the U.S. government is a major player in global #childtrafficking. Thousands of minors were reportedly trafficked across U.S. borders, with taxpayer dollars implicated. A dark underworld of exploitation.
THE UNACCOMPANIED CHILD PROGRAM involves the DHA and and international TERROR MS13 GANG
@TheRedactedInc
https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1730594759050203518?s=20