Bill Gates About "Crazy Conspiracy Theories"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Like they were a few malaria cases that showed up in the US and people were saying ok, that's me doing that or I own 1/4000 of the farm land in the US and people have some... what can you do with 1/4000 share? At least in my math I have a hard time pulling off a conspiracy unless you get up to at a 2 or 3/4000. I have people who track it and we often think which of these things we should respond to. If they get broad enough then you wanna respond, just in a truly crazy niche then probably you don't wanna amplify it..."
Source @Real World News