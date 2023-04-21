Episode 316: ICAN MAKES HISTORY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICAN Secures Religious Exemption From Vaccination In Mississippi in Historic Legal Win for Medical Freedom; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the Censorship Industrial Complex, which Has Stooped to New Lows, Then Science is Starting to Show Why the Antidepressant Epidemic is Destroying America From Within; New Study Suggests COVID Vaccine cuts vital bifidobacterium in half. Study Author & Microbiome Expert Joins Del In-Studio to discuss; A New Zealand Pastor Spoke Out Publicly Against Lockdowns and Mandates. Now He is Set to Serve Months in Prison While Govt Admits Overreach and Mistakes.
Guests: MaryJo Perry, Lindey Magee, Aaron Siri, Esq., Billy Te Kahika, Sabine Hazan, M.D.
#ICANLegal #ReligiousExemption #Freedom #MPVR #Mississippi #Censorship #Misinformation #SSRI’s #Antidepressants #Microbiome #FreeBilly