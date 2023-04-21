BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode 316: ICAN MAKES HISTORY
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
259 views • 04/21/2023

ICAN Secures Religious Exemption From Vaccination In Mississippi in Historic Legal Win for Medical Freedom; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the Censorship Industrial Complex, which Has Stooped to New Lows, Then Science is Starting to Show Why the Antidepressant Epidemic is Destroying America From Within; New Study Suggests COVID Vaccine cuts vital bifidobacterium in half. Study Author & Microbiome Expert Joins Del In-Studio to discuss; A New Zealand Pastor Spoke Out Publicly Against Lockdowns and Mandates. Now He is Set to Serve Months in Prison While Govt Admits Overreach and Mistakes.


Guests: MaryJo Perry, Lindey Magee, Aaron Siri, Esq., Billy Te Kahika, Sabine Hazan, M.D.


#ICANLegal #ReligiousExemption #Freedom #MPVR #Mississippi #Censorship #Misinformation #SSRI’s #Antidepressants #Microbiome #FreeBilly

vaccinesantidepressantsnew zealandpandemicdel bigtreehighwiremicrobiomessricovid
