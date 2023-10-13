BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Pope Francis Really The Pope? Eric Sammons of Crisis Magazine Reacts
High Hopes
37 views • 10/13/2023

John-Henry westen


Oct 13, 2023


Pope Francis’ pontificate is raising serious questions, including whether Pope Francis is the true and valid pope. Pope Francis’ unusually close relationship with pro-LGBT activist Fr. James Martin raises new doubts, especially as the Synod on Synodality rages on, sowing even more confusion among faithful Catholics. Eric Sammons, Editor-In-Chief of Crisis Magazine, gives his insight into all of this and more. Pope Francis’ leadership, the crisis of faith in the Church, and the Synod on Synodality will impact the Church for decades to come.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ouwpq-is-pope-francis-really-the-pope-eric-sammons-of-crisis-magazine-reacts.html

christianchurchfaithcatholiccrisispope francispopejohn-henry westenfr james martinsynod on synodalitypro-lgbteric sammonscrisis magazine
