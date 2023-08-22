© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2oqdqg710d
2023.8.21 “只要美国停止支持中共，我们很快会灭共，就这么简单！就 这 么 简 单 ！” #TakeDownTheCCP
Miles Guo first alerted the world that we must TAKE DOWN THE CCP, but innocent lives should not be sacrificed. The best approach💡 is to ’DECOUPLE CCP‘ from Tech and Financial support. LET’S DO IT!