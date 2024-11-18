© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: the Healing Anointing Chapter 1A (Jesus Anointed with the HolySpirit)
Acts 10:38 KJV
[38] how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.
#Anointing #HolySpirit #Jesus #Bible