Fatima’s Third Secret: Apostasy, Liturgy, and the Unfinished Warning
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
Follow
88 views • 4 weeks ago

Fatima’s Third Secret: Apostasy, Liturgy, and the Unfinished Warning ✝✅💯

Drawing on insights from Cardinal Raymond Burke, Father Charles Murr, and testimonies from those close to Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, John-Henry Westen and Dr. Maike Hickson revisit the long-disputed Third Secret of Fatima, questioning whether the Vatican’s 2000 disclosure revealed the full message. Dr. Hickson links the Fatima message to Vatican II, post-conciliar turmoil, and today’s decline in Eucharistic belief, stressing that Heaven’s requests, the Five First Saturdays devotion, and the precise consecration of Russia remain incomplete. Far from a past relic, Fatima stands as a living prophetic call, urging Catholics to respond before the warnings are fully realized.

Previously Lost Memoirs Reveal Inner Workings of the Second Vatican Council

https://www.tldm.org/news62/previously-lost-memoirs-reveal-inner-workings-of-the-second-vatican-council.htm

apostasyliturgyfatima third secretand the unfinished warning
