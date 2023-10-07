Gaza-based faction Palestinians Fighters are using paraglider attempting to infiltrate southern Israel during rocket fire from the Gaza StripAnd here is the official video report of the “Sakr” unit , part of the “Islamic Jihad” , which organized an airborne assault in the Israeli rear.

Let us repeat , there is no military sense in this action: only PR and sowing panic for a couple of hours.

ADDING:

So we have the following situation.

Israel begins a full-fledged war in response to terrorist attacks by Palestinian militants.

Moreover, Israel and Palestine are two neighboring states that have territorial claims. And now the Israel Defense Forces will begin to brutally, or rather brutally, exterminate the militants. Especially considering the fact that the Israeli army soldiers were captured.

So what am I talking about? Remember how sabotage groups of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine penetrated into Crimea, committed sabotage, there were battles with our border guards, there were deaths on our side.

And all this long before the war.

And now let’s imagine that Russia, in response to the sabotage of the Main Intelligence Directorate, begins a military offensive, and even then. Three years ago.