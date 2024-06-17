BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ISRAELI SOLDIERS TRAPPED LIKE RATS as Palestinian Resistance Forces turn their Gathering Spot into a Minefield - translated
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
166 views • 11 months ago

💥💣 WATCH ISRAELI SOLDIERS TRAPPED LIKE RATS as Palestinian resistance forces turn their gathering spot into a minefield.

Powder keg minefield makes its EXPLOSIVE detonation (01:28) instantly killing and injuring the IDF grouping directly.

Another description from where same video was found:  Qassam releases a video of their latest counter-terrorist operation. Vehicles of the Zionist occupation force were targeted with mines and mortars, causing confirmed deaths and dozens of injuries.

The interesting thing is that resistance forces were able to lay their IEDs in broad daylight, and even filmed themselves doing so. This would indicate that the Zionists have no control of "cleared" territory. They can't even keep it under surveillance, despite the 24/7 patrols from NATO ISTAR and recon drones. 

It seems that the Zionist goliath has been badly wounded by the slings of Palestine. If Qassam and the resistance can beat them this badly with homemade weapons, what can Hezbollah do?

We will find out soon enough, I think.

Adding:   

ISRAEL ALLOWS HOURS LONG 'HUMANITARIAN PAUSES' tallying up to nearly 12 hours per day a it claims to give some time to let badly needed humanitarian aid flow into starved, impoverished Gazans of the enclave - yet really more badly needed from badly beaten IDF, whose occupying soldiers are dropping like flies thanks to Palestinian resistance!

Netanyahu SLAMS pauses taking place daily from 8 am to 7 pm as "unacceptable"  - continuing horrific genocide and snubbing any efforts at stopping it are totally peaceful though.

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy