Russian Strike using the new "Lancet" with target acquisition on the American M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA infantry fighting vehicle with BRAT remote sensing
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
83 views • 11/08/2023

Strike of the new "Lancet" with target acquisition on the American M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA infantry fighting vehicle with BRAT remote sensing. The hit was in the forehead of the car body.

Adding:

In Lugansk, as a result of an explosive device going off in his own car, Member of the People’s Council, ex-head of the LPR People’s Militia department and the LPR representative office in the JCCC(Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes), Mikhail Filiponenko, died. This was reported by the son of the deceased, Ivan Filiponenko.

On February 21, an assasnation attempt had already been made on his life, when his car was blown up near the building of the “LPR representative office in the JCCC”, and driver Filiponenko was injured.



russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
