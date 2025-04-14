Markets Crashing. Tariffs Raging. Is This the Recession?

The contentious debate surrounding President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff policies in 2025, exploring their immediate effects on global trade, stock markets, and geopolitical negotiations. The discussion highlights how these tariffs exacerbated an already fragile economic climate, including the bursting of the AI investment bubble and pre-existing market declines. Key points include critiques of Federal Reserve inaction, liquidity crises, and the administration's urgent need for diplomatic resolutions. The speaker, Jon Michael Chambers, offers insights into navigating the uncertainty while promoting his resources for economic resilience. A must-read for those tracking trade wars, recession risks, and policy-driven market volatility.





THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/ed-dowd-on-economic-collapse-federal-reserve-reform-and-the-path-forward-conversations-of-consequence/









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/