BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Markets Crashing. Tariffs Raging. Is This the Recession?
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 5 months ago

The contentious debate surrounding President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff policies in 2025, exploring their immediate effects on global trade, stock markets, and geopolitical negotiations. The discussion highlights how these tariffs exacerbated an already fragile economic climate, including the bursting of the AI investment bubble and pre-existing market declines. Key points include critiques of Federal Reserve inaction, liquidity crises, and the administration's urgent need for diplomatic resolutions. The speaker, Jon Michael Chambers, offers insights into navigating the uncertainty while promoting his resources for economic resilience. A must-read for those tracking trade wars, recession risks, and policy-driven market volatility.


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/ed-dowd-on-economic-collapse-federal-reserve-reform-and-the-path-forward-conversations-of-consequence/



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
john michael chamberstrump tariffs 2025ai bubble burstglobal trade recessionstock market declinefederal reserve liquiditygeopolitical economics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy