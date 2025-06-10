🚨 FSB THWARTS TERROR PLOT: Ukraine-linked saboteur arrested in Krasnodar

Russia's Federal Security Service has detained a Russian national who, acting on orders from Ukrainian forces, was planning a terrorist attack on a crowded area in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

The man intended to blow up an administrative building at an energy facility in the region.

