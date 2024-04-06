Coup d’é Tat in the Land of Zep Tepi - Why the world did not end on 21 December, 2012 according to the Mayan Calendar

For our first post on Brighteon we deliver Blindspot 100 - on why the world did not come to an end on 21 December, 2021, as prophesied by the Mayan calendar and other paranoid Apocalyptomaniacs... It celebrates 100 deliveries, and re-introduces what Blindspot, brought to you from Bunker 42, somewhere in Southern Africa, is all about.

