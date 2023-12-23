Please save Santa from the killer virus that spreads like smoke (and mirrors)

Always listen (and obey!) when the famous doctor speaks. Also, NEVER think independently and NEVER listen to WrongThink, I mean, harmful medical misinformation a.k.a. conspiracy theories. ONLY listen to sources approved by Big Brother.
Get the propaganda at: https://johnsnowproject.org/
SOURCE: https://twitter.com/JohnSnowProject/status/1734188036487803352
Mirrored - frankploegman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.