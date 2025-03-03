BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Truth About Liars
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
21 views • 6 months ago

3/2/2025

Matthew 23:24 The Truth About Liars

Intro:   We have so many people today that have written books and articles disparaging the church, the basic teachings of the Bible, even the essentials of the faith.  These guys spend weeks writing a book and instantly become great Biblical scholars and teachers.  They have studied the words and the languages and have great knowledge, but the Bible says they lack one thing….Sight!   They are blind guides and teachers of darkness.  Matthew 23:24 Ye blind guides, which strain at a gnat, and swallow a camel.

Matthew 23:24-39 is Jesus condemnation of the Jewish nation and it’s false teachers and a warning for all false teachers.    

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
